Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $270.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.95 and its 200-day moving average is $271.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

