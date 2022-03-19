Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $212.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.35 and its 200-day moving average is $227.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.79 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

