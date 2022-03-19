Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 212.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $2,493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 109.7% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 186.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). Analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

