Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 50.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

NYSE PSA opened at $365.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $380.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

