Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 28.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

