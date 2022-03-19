Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $42,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.