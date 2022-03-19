Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 74,140.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $6,086,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,865 shares of company stock worth $14,480,467. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 1.71. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

