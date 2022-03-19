Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,132 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,690.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 498,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14.

