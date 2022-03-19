Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 237,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

