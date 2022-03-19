Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,774 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

