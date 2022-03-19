Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP opened at $214.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.65. The company has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

