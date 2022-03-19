Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,969,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $204.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.89 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average of $208.22.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

