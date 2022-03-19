Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 134.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $148.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.35.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

