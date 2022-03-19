Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,377 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $129.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.01. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $115.90 and a 52 week high of $139.40.

