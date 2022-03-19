Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of VT opened at $100.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

