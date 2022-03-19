Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

SUB stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

