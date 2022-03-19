Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.