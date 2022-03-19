Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $846,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $100.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.83. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $84.12 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.