Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,002 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59.

