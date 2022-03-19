Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

