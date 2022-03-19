Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,712 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Shares of CRWD opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,338 shares of company stock worth $24,687,302 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

