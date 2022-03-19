Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Linde by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Linde by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 14,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Linde by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

NYSE:LIN opened at $311.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $264.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.24 and its 200 day moving average is $315.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.