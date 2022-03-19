Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $406.39 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $344.80 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.76 and its 200 day moving average is $425.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

