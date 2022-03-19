Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,042 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.25. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

