Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 16,246 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $287.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $291.35. The company has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.17 and its 200 day moving average is $251.04.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.