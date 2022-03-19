Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 16,562 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,562 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $271.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $234.70 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

