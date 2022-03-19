Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 168,469 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168,469 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,671,000 after buying an additional 3,469,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,212 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,862,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after purchasing an additional 833,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,388,000 after acquiring an additional 334,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $121.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.37. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.40 and a 52-week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

