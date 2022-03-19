Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

