Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 17,538 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

