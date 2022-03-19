Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 19,026 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,026 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

