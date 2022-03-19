Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 22,194 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,194 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHM opened at $47.77 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.