Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 25,932 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,932 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

SCHZ stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.

