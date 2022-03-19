Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 26,612 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,612 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.82. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.