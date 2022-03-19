Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,733 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $251.53 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.21 and its 200 day moving average is $302.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.85.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

