Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 28,682 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,682 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.11. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

