Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 30,220 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 430,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,444,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $43.92 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,425,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,775,000 and have sold 96,319 shares valued at $5,945,358. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

