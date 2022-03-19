Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 31,012 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,012 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.10.

