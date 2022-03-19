Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 31,033 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,641 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,033 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.60 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.