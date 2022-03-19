Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 32,474 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,474 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $196.33. The stock has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.