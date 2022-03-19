Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 42,187 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.