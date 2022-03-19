Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 43,981 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,981 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

