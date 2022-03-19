Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 45,308 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,308 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after buying an additional 187,351 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.