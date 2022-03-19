Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 58,785 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,785 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,573,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $25,976,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 329,772 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

