Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,260 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $192.83 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

