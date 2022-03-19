Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,932 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,897,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

NYSE:SONY opened at $106.12 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.