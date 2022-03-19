Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 74,644 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,644 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 159,838 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 147,532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 570.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 146,537 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

