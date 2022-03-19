Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 7,995 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK opened at $267.34 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.25 and a 200-day moving average of $262.32.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

