Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 85,405 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,405 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Arcus Biosciences worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCUS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

RCUS stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

