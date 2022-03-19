Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 93,260 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 93,260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lyft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,185,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,206,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,398,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.52.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $38.62 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.