Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after buying an additional 304,079 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 385,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,968,000 after buying an additional 209,426 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $579.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 508.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

